Habitat for Humanity completes special build

Local women helped put a roof over the heads of a family in need.

Single mother Nicole Segarra helped break ground on her own home this time last year. Now, after months of hard work, along with the help of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and women from the Albuquerque community, the build is now complete.

Nicole says the most rewarding part of the process is knowing that her handy work is ingrained in each and every room in her home.

“Like that wall, I helped put it up and I painted it,” said Segarra.

Women helping on Nicole’s home also raised funds throughout the year to help offset costs for materials. Nicole will still pay a mortgage, but Habitat for Humanity ensures no interest.