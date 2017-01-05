Gun regulation proposals converge on New Mexico Legislature

Breaking News
by: Chelo Rivera

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Currents in the national debate over gun regulations are converging on New Mexico as the state Legislature prepares to meet.

A Republican state lawmaker pre-filed legislation this week to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed carry license if they can meet essential requirements. Missouri, West Virginia and Idaho enacted similar measures last year that allow concealed weapons without a permit.

GOP Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec says his proposal will be a tough sell in New Mexico’s Legislature, where Democrats hold a majority.

Leading Democratic lawmakers want to close the so-called gun show loophole by requiring background checks on nearly all private firearms transactions. Another anticipated proposal would make it illegal for aggressors in domestic violence cases to possess a firearm while under a protective order.

