DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango Fire Protection District has received grant funding for wildfire mitigation efforts in the San Juan Basin and Florida River Watershed. The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grant includes about $500,000 for private landowners to complete wildfire mitigation. They’ll be eligible for reimbursement of up to 50% of costs.

It will also help the Moutain Studies Institute install automatic water monitoring systems along the Florida River.