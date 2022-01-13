ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of a new legislative session, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced a handful of crime fighting proposals addressing tougher penalties for certain crimes, law enforcement funding and a shift to the rules surrounding what consider before letting criminals out of jail ahead of trial. The governor made the announcement alongside several Albuquerque city officials and various elected state officials in a news Thursday morning.

The legislative package has four areas of focus, including proposals for tougher penalties for second-degree murder, increased penalties for crimes where a gun is used, a $100-million dollar fund for public safety resources and a proposal to change rules surrounding pre-trial detention.

“If you’re asking if this is a ‘tough on crime’ press announcement, make no mistake, it’s a tough on and prevent crime press conference with New Mexico’s leaders in that space,” Lujan Grisham said, speaking in front of a anti-gun violence mural on Zuni in southeast Albuquerque. “This is not just an Albuquerque issue, this is a state issue, this is a neighborhood by neighborhood, community by community issue.”

One of the most significant proposals comes in the realm of pre-trial detention, an area of New Mexico law that’s faced scrutiny following New Mexico’s voters’ passage of a 2016 constitutional amendment. The reform was touted for a provision that guarantees suspects can’t be held in jail for the mere reason that they can’t afford to pay bond.

Today, if a suspect is to be held in jail while awaiting trial, prosecutors are required to prove a criminal suspect’s “dangerousness” regardless of what crime the person is accused of committing. Critics, including Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez have pilloried the current rules as placed an undue burden on prosecutors to prove suspects should be held in jail pending trial.

A new legislative proposal would shift the burden of dangerousness from prosecutors to defense attorneys representing suspects in violent crime cases. The bill is being referred to as a “rebuttal presumption statue,” meaning people accused of certain violent crimes are presumed to be dangerous and should be held in jail pending trial, but an argument can be made against that presumption.

“If you’ve [if you’ve been accused of having] committed a violent crime, the burden is on you to demonstrate why it would be safe to have you go back into the community,” Lujan Grisham said. Referring to people accused of violent crimes who’ve been let out and accused of subsequent violent crimes, the Governor said, “this puts a wedge in this revolving door.”

Democratic Representative Marian Matthews, who represents parts of the Albuquerque northeast heights, is sponsoring the proposal. Matthews first elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2020.

“I wish there was no need for a presumption bill that I am sponsoring in the next legislative session,” Rep. Matthews said. “But we can’t ignore that our pre-trial detention laws impact the levels of violence in the city and the state when individuals are released who have committed serious violent felonies and then reoffend, or when individuals feel there is no risk of consequences to them if they commit serious violent felonies.”

The governor is also proposing as much as a 19% raise for New Mexico State Police officers. “It’s a long time incoming,” Lujan Grisham said of the proposal Thursday.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this story with more information shortly.