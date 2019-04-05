Governor signs bill changing A-F school grading system

Teachers and administrators will no longer have to worry about the A through F school grading system.

The governor signed a bill to get rid of the system for all public schools, an initiative from her predecessor Susana Martinez. Senate Bill 229 asked for an online school dashboard to be created that will show information on how each public school is performing.

The dashboard will show information on the schools’ federal Title 1 funds, progress of English-language learners, graduation rats, and student proficiency outcomes.