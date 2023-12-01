ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham renewed the public health orders aimed at gun violence in Bernalillo County. The governor declared a public health emergency in September after two children were killed in unrelated shootings.

In a news release, the governor’s office said there would not be any changes to the health order meaning the ban on guns at parks and playgrounds will stay in effect. The state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over when the governor has the authority to issue public health orders early next year.