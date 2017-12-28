Gov. Martinez fires back at senator’s statewide soda tax study proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Susana Martinez is speaking out against the lawmaker who wants the legislature to consider a statewide soda tax. She took to social media to voice those concerns.

Sen. Jerry Ortiz Y Pino is proposing a Senate Joint Memorial to study the possibility of a statewide soda tax. Now, Gov. Martinez is firing back, saying “liberal democrats are pushing a soda tax again…”

Gov. Martinez went on to say “less than a year after voters in the state’s most liberal city easily rejected a tax on soda, senate Democrats want to raise taxes on soda statewide.”

If you recall, Santa Fe voters came out in droves to shoot down the controversial soda tax back in May.

Now, Senator Ortiz Y Pino is proposing a study of the benefits and the costs of taxing sugared soft drink beverages. The state lawmaker says it would be different from what Santa Fe proposed. Instead of an extra tax on soft drinks, Senator Ortiz Y Pino says it would be a regular sales tax.

However, that’s one thing Governor Martinez says she would never do, saying “I promised you that I would not raise taxes and I’ve kept my word.”

She cited vetoing 20 tax increases and cutting taxes 37 times as one of the reasons why New Mexico is now in the top 10 in the nation for economic growth.

Gov. Martinez went on to say that “a healthy economy comes from growing jobs and small businesses, not from growing government bureaucracy with higher taxes.”

Sen. Ortiz Y Pino says if this study shows a financial benefit, he will draft up legislation to be considered in 2019. Gov. Martinez will be out of office before the 2019 Legislative Session.

—-Send a Breaking News TipReport an error or typoLearn about the KRQE apps