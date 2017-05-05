Gov. Martinez announces special session to begin May 24

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A special legislative session has been scheduled to resolve the state’s budget crisis.

Gov. Susana Martinez issued a proclamation Friday afternoon, ordering lawmakers to return to the Roundhouse on May 24.

Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D – Santa Fe) said he was disappointed that the governor has not provided any details on a proposal for a budget compromise.

“Until she shows the details to the people of the state and the Legislature, it isn’t possible to know whether there can be an agreement. The governor knows, because House and Senate leadership have been clear from the beginning, that cuts to education, health care, behavioral health and important economic development initiatives will not be accepted during a special session,” Egolf said in a statement.

The governor vetoed the budget approved by lawmakers because it called for tax-hikes. She said there are other ways to go about it.

There is still a lawsuit against the governor pending after Democrats sued, saying she overstepped her authority when she cut higher education funding.

Gov. Martinez released the following statement after announcing the special session Friday afternoon: