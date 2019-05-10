Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to assist in Albuquerque crime crackdown

Mayor Tim Keller, in partnership with several Albuquerque agencies, detailed plans to fight violent crime in the city on Friday. The mayor began the announcement by highlighting recent crimes that took place including the shooting deaths of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller, and mail carrier Jose ‘Pepe’ Hernandez.

The arrest warrant of Darian Rashaud Bashir was the focal point of the conversation as Keller pointed out the suspect was released following felony firearm charges. The same case was brought up during last month’s gun violence presser.

The mayor stressed the need for preventative detention reform that will involve “every aspect of the justice system.” Keller pointed to the city’s top issues including drugs, guns, gangs, and domestic violence.

Keller stated there will be more unified efforts to combat crime as resources will be shared. The state Probation and Parole Division will be leading an effort in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office, NMSP, local authorities and campus police at UNM to lead additional efforts in the metropolitan area.

As APD continues to hire additional officers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced Friday that in coordination with state and local law enforcement, 50 New Mexico State Police officers will be assigned in Albuquerque to reduce community risk.

The Dept. of Public Safety will also be working with the NIBIN program to connect gun violence intelligence around the state. The Alcohol and Gaming Division will be partnering with APD to heighten the awareness of over-consumption in liquor establishments as well as the sales of alcohol to minors.

These measures are expected to aid local police in responding to violent crime in addition to ending patterns of criminal behavior.

