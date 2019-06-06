‘Gone Fishing’ program donates thousands of rods to local children

Put down the devices this summer—Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops want kids to get outside and go fishing.

Thursday, the shops kicked off the “Gone Fishing,” movement by donating more than 55,000 rods and reels to the Bass Federation—a nonprofit that helps kids connect with the great outdoors.

They will distribute the rods to thousands of kids in an effort to teach them how to fish and have fun outside.

“It’s just a great sport, and of course, the youth in New Mexico, that’s our heritage. That’s going to keep this sport alive by getting kids involved,” Victor Segura, NM Bass Nation Youth Director, said.

Cabela’s is hosting free events the next two weekends, where kids can participate in fishing seminars and crafts and actually fish in a catch and release pond.