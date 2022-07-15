ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are getting stronger for the playoffs. The team signed a trio of players this week prior to the last game of the regular season including offensive lineman Jalen Powell.

“I have a good time on the field, you know, I enjoy success and the more success the more fun I have, and you will see it,” said Powell. “I am looking to bring some fresh legs and new energy and help them get over the hump. I am an IFL fan, so I watch the games, and I have been enjoying watching Ramone play, watching the O-line play, and just seeing how we can mesh together to make something work.”

Powell recently graduated from Norfolk State where he played for the last four seasons. He played across the line, primarily guard and center.

The Gladiators will close out the regular season during “505 Night” on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Event Center. The first round of the playoffs will kickoff on Saturday, July 16.