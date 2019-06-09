Girl Scouts participate in BioPark ‘Roar and Snore’ event

How would you like to sleep with animals at the zoo? Well, that’s the experience local Girl Scout troops are waking up from Sunday morning.

Girl Scouts and their families made an after-hours visit to the zoo as part of the BioPark’s ‘Roar and Snore’ event Saturday night. During the Scouts’ 15th annual event, the girls were able to learn about conservation efforts around the world and were treated to a screening of ‘Happy Feet’.

“It’s really fun. I think it’s a great learning opportunity like how do we work together when we’re all crammed together in a situation where we have to sleep together,” said Girl Scout Chloe O’Brien.

The Scouts will earn participation patches for their time at the zoo.