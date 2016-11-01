Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison to testify

Gary Johnson: Hillary Clinton could face impeachment if elected

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gary Johnson_465947

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks during a rally in Parker, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just one week to go until Election Day, Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he thinks Hillary Clinton could face impeachment if elected.

Johnson reportedly made those comments on a radio show in Colorado. It follows the FBI’s revelation that it’s now investigating newly discovered emails, possibly connected to her private server controversy.

According to CNN, Johnson said, “this is Watergate kind of stuff,” and claimed the investigation will be part of the nation’s agenda for her entire possible time in office.

The FBI says it’s too soon to tell whether the emails are significant, but the agency is promising to review them “quickly.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss