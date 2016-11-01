Gary Johnson: Hillary Clinton could face impeachment if elected

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks during a rally in Parker, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just one week to go until Election Day, Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he thinks Hillary Clinton could face impeachment if elected.

Johnson reportedly made those comments on a radio show in Colorado. It follows the FBI’s revelation that it’s now investigating newly discovered emails, possibly connected to her private server controversy.

According to CNN, Johnson said, “this is Watergate kind of stuff,” and claimed the investigation will be part of the nation’s agenda for her entire possible time in office.

The FBI says it’s too soon to tell whether the emails are significant, but the agency is promising to review them “quickly.”