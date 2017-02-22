Gabby Giffords speaks at Roundhouse in support of gun control

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords of Arizona spoke at the New Mexico State Capitol Wednesday in support of tighter gun laws in the state.

Since the attempted assassination of Giffords in 2011, during which she was shot in the head and six people were killed, Giffords has started a nationwide group to stop gun violence. The group is called Americans for Responsible Solutions.

On Wednesday in Santa Fe, Giffords helped launch a New Mexico-specific subset group with the same purpose, called the New Mexico Coalition for Common Sense.

“I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line,” she said. “Now is the time to come together — to be responsible. Democrats, Republicans, everyone,” Giffords said.

The announcement of the group didn’t include lawmakers — just local leaders who are in support of bills that look to close gun loopholes in New Mexico, and keep guns out of the hands of domestic violence subjects.

The group is in support of Senate Bill 259, which would make it illegal for someone with a protective order against them to own a firearm. The group pointed to New Mexico’s issues with domestic abuse.

The coalition also supports Senate Bill 48 and Senate Bill 50, which would require background checks for the sale, trade and transfers of guns between private citizens.

Those two background check bills have met intense opposition from Republicans, though, like Sen. Greg Baca from Belen. He believes, if passed, the background check law would only put a burden on law-abiding citizens and not do much to stop criminals.

“I think that every member here is for in support of fair gun control that reduces crimes but doesn’t inhibit people’s second amendment rights,” Sen. Baca said.

The coalition said they are working with Republicans to make these bills more bipartisan so that they will get through the House and Senate and to the Governor’s desk. Then it becomes a question of whether Gov. Martinez will sign them.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales was scheduled to speak alongside Gabby Giffords as a member of this new coalition. However, the Sheriff did not show up. KRQE News 13 asked BCSO why he did not attend and was told, “[The Sheriff] did not feel comfortable participating in the coalition discussion.”