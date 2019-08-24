G7 Summit meets in France

Mounted police officers patrol near the beach on the first day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BIARRITZ, France (AP) – President Donald Trump heads into a summit with global economic powers confronting the consequences of his preference for going it alone in a polarized nation and an interconnected world.

The Group of Seven nations are gathering in a French beach resort town at one of the most unpredictable moments in Trump’s tenure, with his public comments and decision-making increasingly erratic and acerbic of late.

Trump, growing more isolated in Washington over his pugnacious ways, faces an even icier reception on the world stage, where many geopolitical challenges await.

With fears of a financial downturn spreading, Trump arrives Saturday having ridiculed Germany for its economic travails.

But he may well need German leader Angela Merkel and others to help blunt the force of China’s newly aggressive tariffs on U.S. goods.