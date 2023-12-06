COLORADO (KRQE) — Funeral Services were held Wednesday for Cortez Police Sergeant Michael Moran who was killed during a traffic stop in late November. Funeral services were closed to the public, but a people were invited to a funeral procession earlier in the day.

Cortez police say when Moran pulled a car over with two people in it on South Broadway, the suspect shot Moran during the traffic stop. Police said the suspect fled and was found nearby, where they got into a shootout with officers from the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortez Police Department. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody and later released. Sgt. Moran was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sgt. Moran was a marine for nine years before joining Cortez police. The department said he rose through the ranks to become a K9 officer. Sgt. Moran left behind two daughters. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is collecting donations for Moran’s family. Click this link to donate.