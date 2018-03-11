Ft. Sumner man fatally shot after domestic dispute

State Police say the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting near Ft. Sumner is dead.  

It happened west of Ft. Sumner around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. New Mexico State Police say they were looking for 48-year-old Andy Lucero, who violated a restraining order filed by his girlfriend Sadie Martinez.

Police say Lucero broke into Martinez’s home. 

During the break-in, detectives say Jennifer Hoy, a friend of Martinez, drove up to the house and was shot while inside her car by Lucero. 

Hoy was taken to a Lubbock hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. 

Lucero reportedly then fled the scene and later lit his truck and two nearby structures on fire.

Officers say they were able to track Lucero to a field west of Ft. Sumner where shots were fired.

NMSP say Lucero sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Officers involved were unharmed during the incident. 

