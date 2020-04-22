Four San Juan County first responders test negative for Coronavirus following exposure

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Four first responders in San Juan County who had been exposed to COVID-19 have since tested negative. Two volunteer firefighters and two sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call last week, officials say they had no reason to believe the patient had symptoms of the virus, so they did not wear masks or eye protection. It was later confirmed the patient was infected.

The incident sparked a policy change and now firefighters on all medical calls will be required to wear surgical masks and eye protection and if it is a coronavirus case, the surgical masks will be upgraded to the N95 masks.

