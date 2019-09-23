Former Silver City cop convicted in 2014 murder of ex-wife, files appeal

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a case that rocked Silver city when a woman was found dead in her bathtub five years ago. Her ex-husband was convicted of her muder last year, and now he’s appealing.

Bradley Farrington is now claiming all the evidence leading up to his conviction is hearsay. His reasoning? His murdered ex-wife wasn’t in court to testify.

“There’s history of domestic violence where it just strings together that this guy is clear, and then the woman ends up dead, you bet! So yes, of course it’s hearsay,” says former prosecutor, Timothy Aldrich.

Aldrich is the former prosecutor for this 2014 case. He says it happened at Cassy Farrington’s home, where her landlord found her dead in her bathtub.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and investigators started to point the finger at Bradley Farrington, Cassy’s ex-husband, who also was an officer with Silver City Police.

Last September, he was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Earlier this year, he filed an appeal and said prosecutors did not have any physical evidence to tie him to the crime.

Aldrich says there is evidence that showed he was the one who killed Cassy.

“He used to tell her, ‘I’m a cop. I can make you disappear and no one would know.’ To me, that’s the evidence that directly links him to that place,” he says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Cassy’s family members for comment, but did not hear back.

A hearing has not been set for the appeal. Bradley Farrington is being held at the Lea County Correctional Facility.