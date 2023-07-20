ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While an injury derailed his playing career, former Rio Rancho basketball player Tim Martin has made his presence felt in the game worldwide. Martin found a niche in player development, which has resulted in training some of the best young stars in the game.

“A lot of the kids I started working with became McDonald’s All-Americans and made it to the NBA,” said Martin. “It just kept happening…, we just had eight this year. So, we’ve had about 15 players over the last six years.”

Martin, 36, used his passion and knowledge to break into the training world in 2007. While he started out small, the results started pouring in and word of mouth spread. Most recently, Martin worked with highly anticipated NBA draft prospect and No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama.

“You know, having a conversation with him showed me that he was different than everybody else,” Martin said. “So, ultimately, when we started working together, at 15 to where he is today, he’s definitely made significant progress but, it’s just a testament to him. He’s an amazing person.”

Over the years, Martin’s relationships with high-profile players began to grow, as well as his workflow into a business liaison. He partnered with Dwyane Wade and the Way of Wade shoe company over the past seven years to promote the brand all over the world.

“I’ve been doing basketball camps all throughout China, South Korea, Africa, all throughout Europe,” he said. “So, I’m traveling the world teaching but, also running a shoe company. You know, we did a shoe collaboration for Rick Ross in the New York fashion week and stuff like that. So, I’m kind of a liaison between running a shoe company, fashion and sports entertainment and I’m also running a business for player development.”

All of Martin’s endeavors have been filmed and hopes to land a deal with a streaming service or distribution company in the near future. Regardless of the outcome, he plans to continue his basketball journey in whatever way he can.