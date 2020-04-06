Former deputy facing charges for 2019 incident at Family Dollar

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Rio Arriba County deputy is accused of fighting with an employee at a Chimayo Family Dollar.

Court documents show state police arrested Joseph Aquino for pushing the employee and arresting him for disorderly conduct last year. Aquino reportedly told investigators he felt threatened because of the way the worker looked at him.

Police say Aquino had no lawful authority for the arrest. He is now charged with battery and false imprisonment.

