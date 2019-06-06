Former BCSO deputy caught watching porn at work, now Valencia Co. undersheriff

He got caught looking at hours of porn while on duty with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Now, Mark Kmatz is the undersheriff in another county, raising questions about how his misconduct was handled.

Kmatz was hired by BCSO in 1997 and was the face of the department for many years. However, in 2015, BCSO said Kmatz was caught on a Bernalillo County owned computer looking at porn sites for approximately 105 hours while on duty.

BCSO Undersheriff Rudy Mora filed a misconduct report stating Deputy Kmatz signed his time card indicating full compensation for time worked while committing the policy violations, meaning he was committing time fraud.

Kmatz resigned in 2015 as BCSO moved to fire him. Four years later, he’s now the undersheriff in Valencia County.

Recently elected Sheriff Denise Vigil said in a statement she made Kmatz undersheriff because of his 20 years of experience. She went on to say she spoke with him about the allegations before hiring him, and based on what he told her and what she grew to know about him, Vigil says she felt “comfortable and confident” in Kmatz.

After his misconduct report was filed with the Law Enforcement Academy in 2016, Kmatz agreed to a settlement with the LEA board, suspending his law enforcement certification for five months for the time card fraud.

However, in a lawsuit filed a year later, Kmatz claims although he did view nude photos, he was doing research on a specific group of people with distinct tattoos and piercings.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the allegations of time card fraud were never referred to their offices to pursue charges.

The Attorney General’s Office also did not receive a referral from BCSO; Hector Balderas released the following statement:

“Law enforcement employers have the duty to report misconduct and violations of law to the LEA Board for disciplinary review. My office has not received a referral in this case.”

KRQE News 13 asked BCSO why the fraud allegations were not referred to the DA’s Office, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

Below is the full response from Sheriff Denise Vigil: