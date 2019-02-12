Former APS teacher launches ‘Open Book Podcast’

New Mexico’s largest school district says it wants to be an open book.

Retired teacher Mark Goodrum is now hosting a podcast, diving into topics impacting Albuquerque Public School families.

“I think teaching- it was just in my DNA,” Goodrum said about his 33-year run teaching band in the district, first for five years at Harrison Middle School and Manzano High School, then at Grant Middle School for 26 years.

His ongoing mission to help kids and families in the district has led him on his next adventure at the district’s radio station 89.1 KANW-FM.

“My hope is that this podcast will become a tool used between the community and the district to help solve issues,” he said during his first podcast airing Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

He came up with the idea for the new APS Open Book Podcast in which he researches and discusses a variety of topics presented in 30-minute segments featuring guest panelists like students and district staff.

“Communication is key. Personally, I think, we need some help with that with APS and the Albuquerque community,” Goodrum said.

The first episode discusses a heavy topic: teen suicide, and the resources the district offers to help.

“Students really aren’t aware of the resources that are available and if they are then they just wouldn’t want to talk about them,” one student says in the podcast.

Goodrum has plans to cover a wide range of topics including school safety, the impact of the recent APS bond election and showcasing current students and alumni.

APS said it wanted a platform to also show the good that’s happening in the district.

“APS gets a lot of attention but generally it’s about things that aren’t education related,” APS Communications Exec. Director Monica Armenta stated.

Click here to subscribe to the podcast. The community can email questions and topic ideas to podcast@aps.edu.