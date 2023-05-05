ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Albuquerque Police Department officer who resigned amid an investigation into his communications with a 13-year-old girl, has been arrested. New Mexico state police arrested 27-year-old Joshua DeLeon, over allegations he solicited a 13-year-old girl he meet when responding to a call for service.

An officer with the department since August 2020, now Josh DeLeon has traded his blue police uniform for an orange jumpsuit. Friday, he was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

It began in February of this year when DeLeon, then a patrol officer with APD, responded to a couple of calls involving a girl threatening to commit suicide because of bullying at school. After the girl was treated and released from the University of New Mexico Hospital, the texting began.

Investigators from DeLeon’s own department say he began reaching out to the girl, asking her how she was doing. According to transcripts of those texts in the criminal complaint, he told her if she needed anyone to talk to, he was there for her. Then the conversation shifts, with DeLeon offering to take the girl to get snacks or for a ride.

Later, the transcripts show DeLeon telling her he likes her, asking her if she would like to quote ‘see where things go’, the girl telling him she’s never had a relationship or kissed anyone, and DeLeon asking her to keep them a secret. The complaint shows the conversations turning even more explicit, with DeLeon trying to get the 13-year-old to stay the night with him, to kiss and do quote ‘whatever else the night brings.’

APD launched its investigation after the girl came forward, telling a case worker that DeLeon had tried to kiss her… and she had stopped him.

Friday, New Mexico state police arrested DeLeon at his northwest Albuquerque home, just one block away from LBJ middle school. He was taken in without incident.

Deleon was removed from field duty on March 9 after the allegations surfaced. He resigned from APD on March 31 following the launch of the investigation and is now charged with child solicitation.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina sent News 13 this statement: