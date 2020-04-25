For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn’t even time for goodbye

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) – The Peace Corps has evacuated about 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries because of the global pandemic.
Upon returning to the U.S., volunteers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
One volunteer says the quick evacuation left her no time to say goodbye.
The organization declined to say whether any volunteers had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen says that the decision to suspend operations was difficult and that the organization is already planning for the time when operations can resume.
She said volunteers who want to return to their host country will get “expedited consideration.”