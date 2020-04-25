For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn’t even time for goodbye

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, volunteers of U.S. Peace Corps wearing Ukrainian national costumes attend a ceremony as they swear an oath of allegiance in Kiev, Ukraine. The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, its director says in an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday, March 15, 2020, on its website. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) – The Peace Corps has evacuated about 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries because of the global pandemic.

Upon returning to the U.S., volunteers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

One volunteer says the quick evacuation left her no time to say goodbye.

The organization declined to say whether any volunteers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen says that the decision to suspend operations was difficult and that the organization is already planning for the time when operations can resume.

She said volunteers who want to return to their host country will get “expedited consideration.”