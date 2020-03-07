Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) – Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast.

The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus.

It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida’s Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual.

The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞