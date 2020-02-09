Flooding starts to abate; 21 people evacuated to safety

This photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows severe flooding on Interstate 84, a major freeway linking Idaho and Oregon, near Hermiston, Ore., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Flooding has forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof. Snow melt caused the Umatilla River and other tributaries in northeast Oregon to overflow their banks late Thursday. (Oregon State Police via AP)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing.

On Saturday, National Guard troops, working with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, used two helicopters to evacuate 21 people who were stranded by the floods.

The center says more evacuations are planned for Sunday, The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also says that it is searching for a woman who went missing near Bar M Ranch, which has had flooding in recent days.

Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area.