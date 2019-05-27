First of its kind triage center coming to Bernalillo County

Bernalillo County is moving forward with the first of its kind crisis triage center. The Albuquerque Journal reports the facility could be open as soon as this summer and will service those experiencing a mental health crisis. The facility may not be at the level for psychiatric hospitalization.

According to the Journal, It will eventually establish a full-fledged crisis triage center somewhere on the University of New Mexico footprint.

Officials say the 16-bed facility is being created on the grounds of “Mats”, the county’s drug and alcohol detoxification center.