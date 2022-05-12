DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, open burning is prohibited.
The county says these fires demonstrate a larger concern that the area isn’t safe, and has decided to close it to camping permanently. That could happen by the end of the summer. City and county officials are trying to establish a more permanent location for those homeless people to stay.