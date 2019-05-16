Film boom in New Mexico provides leading roles for New Mexicans

If you feel you’ve noticed a lot of production crews and heard of a lot of celebrity sightings, that’s because there’s a spike in filming going on in New Mexico.

“I would say extraordinarily busy. We have definitely seen a surge, an increase. There’s a lot of production on the ground right now,” said Don Gray, New Mexico Film Office location coordinator.

He said five productions that have been officially announced as “currently filming.”

“There’s probably seven or eight that are this close, and inquiries are way, way up as well,” said Gray.

A big part of the boom, he said, is from television series. “Really we wanted those productions because they last longer, they’re multi-series, they really come and integrate into the community,” Gray said.

Some New Mexicans are even scoring some of the leading roles.

“It seems like in past years it’s just been they’ve hired a few people here, but now we’re getting recurring roles, we’re getting lead roles, we’re getting series regular roles,” said Carissa Mitchell, a talent agent with Mitchell and Associates Talent.

She said the film boom has her working many late nights.

“We’re finding people that went to LA are coming back to New Mexico. My doors are just absolutely being beaten down by people all over the country, by people that want to work in this market,” said Mitchell.

The New Mexico Film Office believes the influx is due in part to the state’s increased incentives.

“That really is what has created this new surge of inquiries and sort of a reinvigoration of interest in New Mexico,” Gray said.

The NM Film Office said there are also three other television series that are planning to shoot in New Mexico and should be announced soon. The Film Office could not say how many Netflix shows will be shooting here once the company settles into its new production hub at Albuquerque Studios.