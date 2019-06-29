Female candidates challenge electability question in debates

CORRECTS BENNET’S TITLE TO SENATOR, INSTEAD OF FORMER SENATOR – Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., raise their hands when asked if they would provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – The two Democratic presidential debates featured a historic number of female candidates. Some, including Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, emerged as top performers.

Their showing has emboldened some Democrats who want to do away with questions about whether the party should nominate a woman to face off against President Donald Trump in next year’s general election.

Of course, winning one debate is far different than winning the nomination or the general election. Hillary Clinton, for example, dominated most of her debate showdowns throughout the 2016 campaign, including her three faceoffs with Donald Trump, but still lost the election.

For some Democrats, Clinton’s loss was a searing experience that has prompted questions about whether the country is ready to elect a female president.