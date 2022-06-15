NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The feds have agreed to pay all the costs related to watershed recovery in burn scars from this year’s fires. The Emergency Watershed Protection Program helps private landowners protect their property from flooding and soil erosion.

It usually requires owners to pay 10% of recovery costs but President Biden announced a waiver, covering 100% for landowners affected by New Mexico’s major fires. Local lawmakers are still lobbying the feds to pay full recovery and rebuilding costs for all New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire which sparked from federal prescribed burns.