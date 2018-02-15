February 15th Morning Rush: Legislature agrees on $6.3 million state budget

1. A state spending bill is now on its way to the governor’s desk. Up until Wednesday night, the House and Senate were at odds over funding for state roads. They finally compromised allotting $44 million. The bill also includes funding for the Bernalillo County DA’s office, pay raises for state employees, state police officers and teachers. The press secretary says the governor is generally pleased by the budget and how it prioritizes items like public safety and crime although she’s skeptical of some of the wasteful projects and will not hesitate to exercise her line-item veto authority.

2. Rain and high mountain snow continue to fall over western and central NM this morning making for a slick morning commute in many areas.

3. Parkland, Florida police and school officials are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadly school shooting there Wednesday. Investigators will continue to look into why a former student allegedly opened fire on classmates killing 17 and injuring 14 others. Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect, is set to face a judge this morning and we’re finding out more about his troubled past. More information about the victims is expected to come in throughout the day. CNN is reporting those victims include both adults and children.

4. The news of Florida school shooting is a bleak reminder that this could happen anywhere. This week first responders from around New Mexico are in active shooter training in Albuquerque focusing on medical rescue. The Bernalillo County emergency manager says they are looking at ways on how to go after shooters but making sure medical personnel can treat those who are injured. This type of training was implemented shortly after the Columbine High School shooting. Victims there were left unattended, and some died while officers targeted the active shooters.

5. Federal health officials say this flu season could carry-on well into May. That’s prompting some hospitals here in the metro area to bring in extra staff. Lovelace Hospital, Presbyterian, and UNMH are reporting cases well into the hundreds with long wait times. Local hospitals say extra staff should decrease wait times to 30 minutes as the flu season continues.

Morning’s Top Stories