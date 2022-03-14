ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating another bank robbery. Authorities say they were called to the US Bank on Juan Tabo Monday afternoon.

They say the suspect gave a note to the teller demanding money. They were given cash and took off eastbound on Comanche. The man is described as 6 ft. tall. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the FBI. There’s a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.