NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard
- Marijuana: New Mexico cannabis sales reach $1.9 million on first day
- Vaccine: Keller vetoes council attempt to bar future vaccine mandates
- Community: Local brewery raises funds for 6-year-old battling brain cancer
According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several hours while I-40 was closed. Details of what led to the crash have not been released.