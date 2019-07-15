Fatal Rail Runner train crash damages video footage of the incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Nearly two weeks after a deadly crash involving a Rail Runner Express train and a car in Albuquerque, officials are now saying the impact and an outdated camera system are delaying the investigation.

“We want to be able to see what’s going on in the Rail Runner corridor in the name of safety, mostly,” says Augusta Meyers with the Rail Runner Express.

For almost as long as the Rail Runner Express has been around, they’ve been fitted with cameras. One camera is on the front and back of each train.

“If there are any incidents, for the engineers as they’re motoring through the 100 mile corridor, that there’s some record of it,” says Meyers.

However, officials say those cameras are not showing what happened on July 3, when 28-year old Nicole Lopez, was killed after a train struck her car. Police say her car ended up on the tracks at the Candelaria crossing, east of 2nd Street.

A police report says Lopez’s vehicle was stopped between the arms of the gates, but it’s still unclear how her car got onto the tracks. Witnesses told investigators Lopez might not have been paying attention.

“The eye witness accounts said that they saw a vehicle go under the gate as it was coming down,” says Meyers.

Rail Runner officials tried to pull the video to further the investigation, but there was a problem.

“We realized that the impact must have compromised the actual video. We didn’t have it. That has never happened to us before,” says Meyers.

Because of that, the video has now been sent to an outside company to try and recover the crash footage.

“It’s going to cost at least a few thousand dollars to do that. We may or may not be successful, but we feel that it’s important to do, to have a record of that incident,” says Meyers.

In the meantime, the victim’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her two children she left behind.

Right now, Rail Runner officials are in the process of upgrading the cameras on the trains, but that could still be a year away. It also might take a week or more to find out if the video can be recovered.