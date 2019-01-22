Family sues APS after daughter mistakenly put on school bus

An Albuquerque family said their daughter was put on a school bus even though it wasn’t part of her routine and dropped off in another neighborhood alone.

KRQE News 13 first told you about the story when the incident happened back in 2017. Now, two years later and the family is suing the district.

In January 2017, a second-grader at North Star Elementary was put on a school bus after school and sent home. Meanwhile, the girl’s father, Tom Potts, was at the school to pick her up as usual.

Back in 2017, Potts told said, “Her teacher notified me that this note was in her backpack to get on the bus.”

It was a note that read, “Bus Home,” with a smiley face.

“There was also a phone call to the school to have her ride a bus and the caller said she was Kendra’s mother,” Potts said.

From the beginning, the Potts family said they never wrote a note or called the school that day.

According to the district’s incident report, the second grader was dropped off at the bus’s last stop.

A neighbor in the area found the girl crying and called Potts.

In the lawsuit filed Jan. 4, 2019, the family said the school’s story doesn’t add up. The Potts family claims there is “no record” of anyone calling the school that day instructing the staff to send their daughter home on a bus.

The lawsuit also states the school failed to verify the note and no phone call had come from the girl’s parents.

According to the family, the school should have known she never rode the bus, and by not double checking it put their daughter in harm’s way.

“We want to make sure somebody is not out to do something and harm our daughter, and we can’t just let this go,” the family said back in 2017.

The lawsuit also states because of the incident, the girl “suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder” and is still in need of counseling.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. KRQE News 13 reached out to the district, but a spokesperson said they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

Following the incident, the principal sent out an email to parents stating that parents will have to provide more information when they call the office.