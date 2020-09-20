Family says woman killed in crash, asking witnesses for help

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — A woman who said her daughter was killed in a crash in northeast Albuquerque last week is now asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Carol Myers is still heartbroken just days after she says her daughter was killed while sitting on a median off Montgomery and Pan American Freeway

“I pray that Rachanda has justice for her death, and I pray to the lord that she didn’t suffer,” said Myers.

Myers said her 33-year-old daughter Rachanda, a mother of three boys, was the pedestrian killed in a crash this past tuesday morning around six o’clock. Police said a driver’s brakes reportedly locked up while exiting Pan American Freeway onto Montgomery, that caused the car to slide over the median and hit a pedestrian.

“We’re not able to see her and say our goodbyes,” said Myers. “None of us can hug her, hold her. Hold her hand and tell her that we love her, we’re going to miss her. Give her a kiss goodbye.”

The family placed flowers at the scene of the crash on Saturday. Myers admits her daughter was going through a rough time in her life, dealing with a drug addiction and homelessness. However, Myers still wants to hear what the driver has to say about his actions.

“I just want him to tell me his side of the story,” said Myers. “I want to give him a chance, to talk to me and explain to me what happened. That’s all I want to know, I just want to know the truth.”

Myers said Rachanda’s three sons have been staying at her home in Socorro. As she and her family try to learn more about what exactly happened, they’re asking for anybody with information to speak up.

“I just want to know what happened to my daughter,” said Myers. “Sure, she was doing what she was doing, but nobody deserves to be mangled the way she was.”

If you have information about the crash you’re asked to email Myers at: carolinsocorro@yahoo.com.

Police have still not identified the pedestrian who was hit. KRQE reached out to police for an update on the case, but did not hear back.