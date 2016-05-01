Family plans rally to protest Nehemiah Griego’s release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grandparent of 19-year-old Nehemiah Griego is speaking out saying he believes his grandson is not ready to be released.

This is the first time KRQE is hearing from Nehemiah’s grandfather, Richard Griego, who like many others in the family believe the judge in this case made the wrong decision.

In March a judge decided Nehemiah would remain in state custody until he is 21.

Griego was 15 years old in 2013 when he murdered his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home. The case never made it to trial because Nehemiah pleaded guilty. Earlier this year, a children’s court judge decided that Nehemiah could be rehabilitated and should be sentenced as a juvenile instead of an adult.

“I knew there was something wrong with him from the beginning,” Richard said. “I don’t believe that this man should be released, he’s not ready.”

There is also an online petition protesting Nehemiah’s sentence. It already has more than 2,000 signatures.

The family has planned a public safety rally for Sunday on UNM’s campus. It will begin at 1 p.m.