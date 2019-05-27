Family mourning death of Uber passengers in fatal crash

As Albuquerque police continue to investigate a possible DWI crash that killed two people in an Uber this weekend, a New Mexico family says their loved one was one of the victims.

“He was an awesome big brother. He loved to draw, so he was always drawing me pictures. He was always taking care of me,” says Kristina Gallegos.

Gallegos says her older brother, Robbie, was her best friend. “He was an amazing big brother. He always took care of me, no matter what,” she says.

Early Saturday morning, she got a call from her mom that her brother had been in a car crash. “I was just in shock. I just couldn’t believe it. I thought this was a nightmare and I’d be waking up. Unfortunately, I didn’t wake up, so…” she says.

Albuquerque police say a man in a Kia sedan was speeding westbound on Alameda at Pan American, when he crashed into a Ford Fusion that was making a left turn. The Fusion was an Uber, with two passengers, both killed in the crash.

Gallegos says the victims were her brother and his girlfriend. “She was great. We loved her just as much, and we’re grieving with her family. They’re going through the same thing what we’re going through,” she says.

Gallegos says her brother loved to have fun and was enjoying the holiday weekend, but he always remembered to be safe. That was why he called an Uber. “It’s unbelievable. We’re in shock. My whole family is grieving. We’re just wondering why. He did everything right and this still happened to him,” she says.

Police are now investigating if the Kia driver was drunk at the time of the crash. “I just wish and I hope that they know what has happened and the grief they have caused. So many people, so many family members. Just the heartache we’re going through now,” Gallegos says.

Police say the Uber driver, Brian Cantrell, is at the hospital with injuries. Police haven’t identified the Kia driver, who’s also in the hospital. They say they’ll do a blood draw to test if he’d been drinking and could face charges.

Robbie’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses.

The family of Gallegos and Martinez are having a celebration of life Tuesday evening in Santa Fe at the La Fonda Hotel, La Terraza Ballroom, 4 p.m to 7 p.m.