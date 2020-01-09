Family looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that left woman in coma

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman involved in a hit-and-run crash back on December 28 is still fighting for her life, and now her son is speaking out on the incident that left his mother in a coma.

Betty Chavez was driving on the frontage road right before the Comanche intersection on December 28 around 5:30 p.m. when she was cut off by another driver. The driver took off, and Chavez was injured.

Her son, Marc Chavez, said it’s been a grueling couple of weeks for him and his family as his 69-year-old mother lays in a hospital bed in a medically induced coma.

However, he said on Wednesday she opened her eyes.

“I asked her if she was okay and she was able to blink her eyes, and then I asked her to squeeze my hands and it was just as if she was hugging me when I was a little boy,” said Chavez.

Chavez said he forgives the driver but wants them to come forward and take responsibility.

Chavez said his mother has a long road to recovery and she’ll be at the hospital for the next few weeks.