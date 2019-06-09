Family files lawsuit in 2016 deadly APD shooting case

The family of a man shot and killed by an Albuquerque Police officer is now suing the city and the officer. In 2016, APD Officer Jonathan O’Guin opened fire on 58-year-old Dennis Humphrey.

Police say they were dispatched to a location in northeast Albuquerque in May 2016 in reference to an intoxicated person when they discovered Humphrey. They said Humphrey was making threats against officers and turned the lights off in his garage.

Authorities stated that when they shined a light inside the garage, they saw Humphrey pointing a gun at them. Humphrey died.

In a new lawsuit, the family claims Humphrey was not armed and that officers shouted contradictory commands. They’re asking for compensatory and punitive damages.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back.

Related Coverage: