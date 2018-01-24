Family fights to prevent release of man who killed parents, siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two sisters of a New Mexico man who killed his parents and three siblings say they forgive him, but they want justice for the victims.

Wednesday, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case of Nehemiah Griego. In 2013, Griego was 15 when he ambushed his family.

He said he did it because he was frustrated with his mom. In 2016, a children’s court judge ruled he would be sentenced as a juvenile, saying Griego could be rehabilitated.

He will be released when he turns 21 in March. Griego’s sisters say such an early release prevents healing and closure for their family.

Wednesday’s hearing will examine the Attorney General’s appeal, asking that the case be sent back to children’s court for review.

