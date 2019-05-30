Family: Boy suffers broken ribs after running in front of APD cruiser

It was a scary scene when a boy was hit by an Albuquerque police officer after running in front of his cruiser. The officer said he was driving slowly but that he couldn’t stop in time when he saw the boy dart in front of him.

The police lapel video shows the tense moments after a 14-year-old boy was hit by the cruiser on May 7 in a neighborhood near San Mateo and Constitution.

“You didn’t see him?” a woman asked Officer Robert Sanchez.

“He ran right in front of me,” Sanchez replied.

The police report, which makes no mention that it was an APD cruiser involved in the crash, does say it was “pedestrian error” and that the boy was trying to race a family member across the street without checking for traffic.

In the report, Sanchez said he was going 15 to 20 mph and that he did not have time to react.

The family believes the officer was going closer to 35.

The family on Wednesday said the boy sustained four broken ribs and a bruised lung. They hired a lawyer and said they plan to sue APD, claiming the officer who hit the boy was not paying attention.

APD said Officer Sanchez will go before a crash review board to determine if the accident was preventable.