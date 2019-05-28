Fallen law enforcement officers remembered at Civic Plaza memorial

Community members came together to remember and honor law enforcement officers who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office hosted their annual Law Enforcement Memorial at Civic Plaza on Tuesday.

Cadets escorted the families of the fallen lawmen and then read the name of each officer and deputy killed in the line of duty. Fortunately, no New Mexico law enforcement officers died while serving this year, but the ceremony was about remembering the 156 who have been killed in state history.

“Honor them, remember them, and in the quiet moments of your life, thank God that they willingly gave their life towards a noble cause,” Chief Michael Geier said.

State Police has the most officer deaths at 27, followed by APD with 15 and BCSO with seven.