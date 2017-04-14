Failed budget agreement talks with state leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Face-to-face talks with Senate Majority leader Peter Wirth and House Speaker Brian Egolf with the governor have failed to produce an agreement on the budget.

Senator Wirth said the governor’s repeated ideas for solving a budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year that already has been rejected by lawmakers.

A Martinez spokesman said lawmakers continue to shirk responsibility and dig in their heels over the budget.

Wirth said the governor’s budget vetoes have created a constitutional crisis.