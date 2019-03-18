Failed bond election leaves APS short millions for security upgrades

The failed bond election for Albuquerque Public Schools could have wide-reaching effects throughout the district.

Officials say they have about $6 million from the last election that will go towards classroom locks, but it still leaves the district short of millions of dollars for more security upgrades and construction projects.

Officials say they’re looking to the state to help chip in.

“That will take a little longer now. We’ll have to continue to apply for money to complete those projects, but we’ll do as much as we can across the district,” APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder said.

The district was relying on taxpayers to shell out hundreds of millions over the next few years, but voters rejected the hike.

Individual schools are now reassessing their budgets to see how much they can make up with their own discretionary funds.

