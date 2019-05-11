Facebook holds launch party for new feature at Albuquerque bakery

Facebook invited people in Albuquerque to celebrate its latest feature with cupcakes.

The “Birthday Stories” option gives your friends a dedicated place to add digital cards, photos, and videos on your birthday. Friday, Facebook held launch parties at bakeries in each of the 50 states, including Q’s Cakes & Sweets Boutique near UNM.

The owner says she was thrilled Facebook picked her to represent New Mexico.

“I plan on using it today because I have a couple birthdays today, so I’m going to go on there, take some pictures of the cupcakes and upload it as well and add it to their stories,” owner Queneesha Meyers said.

People who stopped by to check out the new feature got a free cupcake.