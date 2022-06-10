ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The exhibit Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legend of La Malinche at the Albuquerque Museum takes a look at a controversial historical figure. La Malinche was part of the Aztec empire and sold into slavery and given to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez. She became his interpreter and advisor and because of that, she means different things to different people and regions.

“So in Mexico, the idea of Malinche as a traitor is really strong. But here in New Mexico, the Malinche takes on a whole different meaning in some of our ritual, spiritual practices here in both Nuevo Mexicano communities and indigenous communities, where it’s actually an innocent little girl,” said Josie Lopez, head curator, Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibit showcases those differences, bringing together work from different regions including here in New Mexico. The exhibit officially opens June 11 and runs through the beginning of September.