Ex-Sudan strongman al-Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 file photo, Sudan’s autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir sits in a cage during his trial on corruption and money laundering charges, in Khartoum, Sudan. For the first time in three decades, Sudan has charted a path out of military rule following the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. (AP Photo, File)

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) – A court in Sudan has convicted former President Omar al-Bashir of money laundering and corruption, sentencing him to two years in a rehabilitation facility.

Saturday’s verdict was the first in a series of legal proceedings against al-Bashir.

The former strongman has been in custody since April, when Sudan’s military removed him from power after months of nationwide protests.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict.

Sudan’s transitional government so far hasn’t indicated whether they will extradite him to the ICC.

The corruption trial is separate from charges against al-Bashir regarding the killing of protesters during the uprising.